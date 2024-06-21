American National Bank Acquires 4,166 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

American National Bank lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 19.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,166 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Union Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total value of $326,864.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,181 shares in the company, valued at $297,328.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $1,149,977.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,691.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total value of $326,864.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,328.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.27. 6,251,580 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,451,998. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $67.62 and a 1 year high of $97.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.66.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 485.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CL has been the topic of several research reports. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.94.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.