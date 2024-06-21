Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,562 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Amdocs during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 148.0% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Amdocs by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 168.9% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DOX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Amdocs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Amdocs from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.80.

Amdocs Stock Performance

NASDAQ DOX traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $78.41. The stock had a trading volume of 128,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. Amdocs Limited has a 12-month low of $74.41 and a 12-month high of $99.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.93. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.74.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). Amdocs had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.479 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.15%.

Amdocs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.