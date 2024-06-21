AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Stock Price Down 1.9%

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) traded down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.66 and last traded at $4.72. 8,685,280 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 37,802,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.81.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $3.10 to $3.20 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $5.54.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.56. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.70.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $951.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.40 million. As a group, analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 817.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 8,861 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in AMC Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

