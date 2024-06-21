Alon Rotem Sells 10,000 Shares of ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Stock

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) insider Alon Rotem sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total value of $17,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 241,390 shares in the company, valued at $432,088.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Alon Rotem also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 9th, Alon Rotem sold 10,000 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $20,000.00.

ThredUp Stock Performance

Shares of TDUP stock opened at $1.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. ThredUp Inc. has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $4.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ThredUp ( NASDAQ:TDUP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $79.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.28 million. ThredUp had a negative net margin of 20.88% and a negative return on equity of 63.62%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TDUP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on ThredUp from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on ThredUp from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ThredUp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TDUP. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in ThredUp in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in ThredUp by 445.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 13,372 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in ThredUp in the third quarter worth $41,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in ThredUp by 33.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in ThredUp in the third quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

ThredUp Company Profile

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

Further Reading

