Algorand (ALGO) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $1.14 Billion

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 21st. One Algorand coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000219 BTC on major exchanges. Algorand has a market cap of $1.14 billion and $37.18 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Algorand has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00043144 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00008389 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00012960 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00010724 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002479 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00004631 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,179,420,905 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. The official message board for Algorand is forum.algorand.org.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

