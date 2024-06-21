Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.83.

ALRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Alarm.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. William Blair raised shares of Alarm.com to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Alarm.com from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Alarm.com from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

In other Alarm.com news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,716 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $120,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,504,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Alarm.com news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,716 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $120,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,504,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Daniel Ramos sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $99,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,679,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 6,351 shares of company stock valued at $444,570. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Alarm.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alarm.com in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALRM opened at $60.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.04, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.81 and its 200-day moving average is $66.23. Alarm.com has a 1-year low of $48.01 and a 1-year high of $77.29.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. Alarm.com had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $223.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.32 million. Equities research analysts predict that Alarm.com will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

