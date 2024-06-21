Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Acquired by First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 167.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,921,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,894,973,000 after buying an additional 4,330,471 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $852,288,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,696.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 518,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,344,000 after acquiring an additional 489,350 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 684,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $187,589,000 after purchasing an additional 335,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 26,852.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 275,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $754,920,000 after buying an additional 274,697 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on APD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.29.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE APD traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $272.32. The stock had a trading volume of 819,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,681,782. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $255.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.49. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $212.24 and a one year high of $307.71. The stock has a market cap of $60.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.84.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 63.90%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Articles

