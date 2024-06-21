Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Position Boosted by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $9,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $376,000. Eos Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Eos Management L.P. now owns 27,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,545,000 after buying an additional 5,727 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 65,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,850,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,177,000. Finally, Zenyatta Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Zenyatta Capital Management LP now owns 22,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,024,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of APD traded up $1.31 on Friday, reaching $273.38. 369,244 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,677,995. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $255.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.86. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.24 and a 12 month high of $307.71. The firm has a market cap of $60.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.15. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on APD shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $276.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.29.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

See Also

