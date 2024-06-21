Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $77.71

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$77.71 and traded as high as C$89.05. Agnico Eagle Mines shares last traded at C$88.68, with a volume of 1,802,601 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$92.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bankshares cut their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$105.00 to C$104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$94.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$92.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$97.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$90.21 and a 200 day moving average of C$77.78. The firm has a market cap of C$45.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.09, a PEG ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.04.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C$0.20. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 2.39%. The company had revenue of C$2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.20 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.3937412 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 199.07%.

In other news, Director Sean Boyd sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$90.08, for a total value of C$10,809,600.00. In other Agnico Eagle Mines news, Director John Merfyn Roberts sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$91.76, for a total transaction of C$91,760.00. Also, Director Sean Boyd sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$90.08, for a total transaction of C$10,809,600.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 162,279 shares of company stock worth $14,709,636. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

