AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.88.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Jonestrading decreased their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AGNC Investment

In related news, Director Paul E. Mullings sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $50,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 111,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,173.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other AGNC Investment news, Director Paul E. Mullings sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $50,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,051,173.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Frances Spark sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $46,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,545 shares in the company, valued at $706,345.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,900 shares of company stock valued at $149,030 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Verity & Verity LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $9.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.55 and a 200 day moving average of $9.60. AGNC Investment has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $10.64.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $642.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.38 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 32.12% and a return on equity of 27.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a jun 24 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 14.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 158.24%.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

