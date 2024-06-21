AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $99.88

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $99.88 and last traded at $100.06, with a volume of 47442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.94.

Several analysts have issued reports on AGCO shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on AGCO from $145.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on AGCO from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of AGCO from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.83.

AGCO Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.62 and a 200 day moving average of $115.17.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.03. AGCO had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. AGCO’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 12.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is 7.85%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in AGCO by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 11.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 92,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,992,000 after acquiring an additional 9,501 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AGCO by 50.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 8,836 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 53.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 374,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,333,000 after purchasing an additional 130,051 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AGCO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $473,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

