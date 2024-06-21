Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) Cut to “Neutral” at BTIG Research

BTIG Research cut shares of Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AVTE. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Wedbush lowered Aerovate Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an overweight rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Aerovate Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.25.

Shares of AVTE opened at $1.46 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.04. The company has a market capitalization of $42.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.30. Aerovate Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $32.42.

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.09). Analysts forecast that Aerovate Therapeutics will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider George A. Eldridge sold 15,000 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $375,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,700.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Aerovate Therapeutics news, insider George A. Eldridge sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $375,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,700.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marinus Verwijs sold 1,981 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $41,640.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 106,398 shares of company stock valued at $2,696,369. Insiders own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Aerovate Therapeutics by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 20,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Aerovate Therapeutics by 30.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $276,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 7.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 672,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,879,000 after buying an additional 45,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $10,881,000.

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

