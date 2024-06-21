Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Acquired by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,108 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for approximately 1.4% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $13,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 18,944 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,585 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total transaction of $2,660,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at $255,343,378.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target (down from $195.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $160.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,988,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,927,680. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 237.16, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.11 and a 1-year high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.