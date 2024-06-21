Accord Financial (TSE:ACD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.76

Accord Financial Corp. (TSE:ACD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$3.76 and last traded at C$3.81, with a volume of 5800 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.90.

Accord Financial Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 466.99, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of C$33.38 million, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.50.

Get Accord Financial alerts:

Accord Financial (TSE:ACD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Accord Financial had a negative net margin of 50.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.77%. The company had revenue of C$20.67 million during the quarter.

Accord Financial Company Profile

Accord Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides asset-based financial services to industrial and commercial enterprises primarily in Canada and the United States. It is involved in the asset-based lending, which entails financing or purchasing receivables on a recourse basis, as well as financing other tangible assets, such as inventory and equipment; and provision of lease and equipment, working capital, and film and media production financing, as well as credit guarantees and collection services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Accord Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accord Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.