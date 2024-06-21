Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Separately, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Acacia Research from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

Acacia Research Price Performance

Shares of ACTG opened at $5.04 on Monday. Acacia Research has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $5.74. The stock has a market cap of $504.11 million, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 21.40 and a quick ratio of 21.02.

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Acacia Research had a net margin of 40.89% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $24.32 million during the quarter.

In other Acacia Research news, CEO Martin D. Jr. Mcnulty acquired 14,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $76,303.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 193,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,919.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Acacia Research news, CEO Martin D. Jr. Mcnulty acquired 14,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $76,303.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 193,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,919.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jason W. Soncini acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.36 per share, with a total value of $26,800.00. Following the acquisition, the general counsel now directly owns 226,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,902.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Acacia Research by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Acacia Research by 186.6% during the 1st quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 92,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 59,900 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Acacia Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $439,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Acacia Research by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,247,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,980,000 after acquiring an additional 13,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Acacia Research by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 172,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 12,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets; and engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies. The company operates through three segments, Intellectual Property Operations, Industrial Operations, and Energy Operations.

