abrdn plc (LON:ABDN) Insider Sells £183,042.86 in Stock

abrdn plc (LON:ABDN – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Asquith sold 128,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 143 ($1.82), for a total value of £183,042.86 ($232,583.05).
abrdn Trading Up 2.7 %
LON:ABDN opened at GBX 148.20 ($1.88) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -777.25, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 24.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.15. abrdn plc has a 12-month low of GBX 134.60 ($1.71) and a 12-month high of GBX 238 ($3.02). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 149.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 158.09.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 155 ($1.97) target price on shares of abrdn in a research note on Thursday, June 13th.
About abrdn
abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.
