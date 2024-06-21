abrdn plc (LON:ABDN) Insider Sells £183,042.86 in Stock

abrdn plc (LON:ABDN – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Asquith sold 128,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 143 ($1.82), for a total value of £183,042.86 ($232,583.05).

abrdn Trading Up 2.7 %

LON:ABDN opened at GBX 148.20 ($1.88) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -777.25, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 24.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.15. abrdn plc has a 12-month low of GBX 134.60 ($1.71) and a 12-month high of GBX 238 ($3.02). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 149.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 158.09.

Get abrdn alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 155 ($1.97) target price on shares of abrdn in a research note on Thursday, June 13th.

About abrdn

(Get Free Report)

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.