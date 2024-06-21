abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI) Shares Sold by Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC reduced its stake in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,035 shares during the period. abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s holdings in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 11,272 shares during the period.

Get abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF alerts:

abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF Price Performance

BCI stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.64. The company had a trading volume of 107,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,973. abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.84 and a fifty-two week high of $21.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.90.

abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF Profile

The abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (BCI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Commodity Total Return index. The fund seeks to outperform a broad-market commodity index through the active management of the fund`s collateral. The index includes 26 commodity futures with maturities of 1-3 months.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.