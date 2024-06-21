ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ABIVAX Société Anonyme from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler started coverage on ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Get ABIVAX Société Anonyme alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ABIVAX Société Anonyme

ABIVAX Société Anonyme Stock Up 3.0 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of ABVX opened at $13.72 on Friday. ABIVAX Société Anonyme has a twelve month low of $7.99 and a twelve month high of $17.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.17.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the 4th quarter valued at $618,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the 4th quarter valued at $642,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ABIVAX Société Anonyme by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 120,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 31,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosalind Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the 1st quarter valued at $5,411,000. 47.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ABIVAX Société Anonyme

(Get Free Report

ABIVAX Société Anonyme, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics that harness the body's natural regulatory mechanisms to stablize the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. The company is evaluating its lead drug candidate, obefazimod, in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis in adults.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ABIVAX Société Anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABIVAX Société Anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.