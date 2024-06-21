Abacus Wealth Partners LLC Takes $250,000 Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Abacus Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 831 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on CRM shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $323.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. KeyCorp started coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $350.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.79.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.66, for a total transaction of $3,249,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,407,327 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,171,467.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director G Mason Morfit acquired 428,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $233.17 per share, for a total transaction of $99,796,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,914,309 shares in the company, valued at $912,699,429.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.66, for a total value of $3,249,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,407,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,171,467.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 600,470 shares of company stock worth $167,913,238. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM traded up $10.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $241.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,796,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,834,919. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $193.68 and a 1-year high of $318.71. The stock has a market cap of $234.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.50, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.