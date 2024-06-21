Abacus Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 262 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Abacus Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 45.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 35,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,826,000 after buying an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,264,000. Safeguard Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 50.6% during the first quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 26,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,857,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 381,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,430,000 after buying an additional 3,864 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $1.70 on Thursday, reaching $547.94. 5,512,040 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,384,422. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $524.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $505.84. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $411.02 and a 52 week high of $551.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

