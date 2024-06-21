Abacus Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 15,306 Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Abacus Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABEV. Perpetual Ltd raised its position in shares of Ambev by 10.1% during the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 65,003,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,210,000 after acquiring an additional 5,943,974 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP grew its stake in Ambev by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 51,517,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699,184 shares during the period. Kiltearn Partners LLP grew its stake in Ambev by 234.8% during the fourth quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 5,868,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115,300 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Ambev by 49.1% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 12,195,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,464,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013,914 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in Ambev by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 9,221,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997,079 shares during the period. 8.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ambev Stock Performance

Ambev stock remained flat at $2.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,948,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,676,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Ambev S.A. has a 12-month low of $2.05 and a 12-month high of $3.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.52. The stock has a market cap of $32.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Ambev had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Ambev S.A. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABEV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Ambev from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ambev in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ambev has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2.68.

About Ambev

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

