Abacus Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 665 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Abacus Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,071,642,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,019,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,764,852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391,657 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7,875.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,090,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,175 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,050,000. Finally, abrdn plc grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 104.1% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,014,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,441 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JNJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com cut Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.07.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of JNJ traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $147.77. 8,749,383 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,371,235. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $143.13 and a 1-year high of $175.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $148.02 and a 200-day moving average of $154.45.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 45.26%. The business had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.63 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

