Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL) & DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) Head to Head Review

Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) and DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.7% of DigitalBridge Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.0% of Abacus Life shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of DigitalBridge Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Abacus Life alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Abacus Life and DigitalBridge Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abacus Life 0.11% 4.96% 2.52% DigitalBridge Group 26.64% 3.14% 1.14%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abacus Life $79.59 million 7.83 $9.52 million $0.02 487.74 DigitalBridge Group $1.50 billion 1.42 $185.28 million $1.55 7.95

This table compares Abacus Life and DigitalBridge Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

DigitalBridge Group has higher revenue and earnings than Abacus Life. DigitalBridge Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Abacus Life, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Abacus Life has a beta of 0.17, suggesting that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DigitalBridge Group has a beta of 1.96, suggesting that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Abacus Life and DigitalBridge Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Abacus Life 0 0 1 0 3.00 DigitalBridge Group 0 0 5 1 3.17

Abacus Life currently has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 64.10%. DigitalBridge Group has a consensus target price of $20.96, suggesting a potential upside of 70.19%. Given DigitalBridge Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe DigitalBridge Group is more favorable than Abacus Life.

Summary

DigitalBridge Group beats Abacus Life on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Abacus Life

(Get Free Report)

Abacus Life, Inc. operates as an alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. It purchases life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and manages policies over time via trading, holding, and/or servicing. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

About DigitalBridge Group

(Get Free Report)

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Abacus Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abacus Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.