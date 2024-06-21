A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.67.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMRK shares. Northland Securities downgraded A-Mark Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. B. Riley downgraded A-Mark Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on A-Mark Precious Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Northland Capmk downgraded A-Mark Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

Get A-Mark Precious Metals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:AMRK opened at $34.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $778.50 million, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.88. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 12-month low of $23.14 and a 12-month high of $42.48.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 20.24%. Equities analysts anticipate that A-Mark Precious Metals will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

A-Mark Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. A-Mark Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 24.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $196,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,800.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total value of $583,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,903.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $196,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,800.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,948 shares of company stock worth $1,996,353. 23.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of A-Mark Precious Metals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMRK. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $184,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 192.5% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 4,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. 75.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.