89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Shares Gap Up to $7.93

Shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.93, but opened at $8.15. 89bio shares last traded at $8.34, with a volume of 5,737 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ETNB shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of 89bio in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of 89bio in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of 89bio in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of 89bio in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on 89bio from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 89bio has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.14.

The firm has a market capitalization of $817.54 million, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.71 and its 200 day moving average is $10.14. The company has a current ratio of 15.03, a quick ratio of 15.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.08). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.54) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that 89bio, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of 89bio by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,766,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,000 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of 89bio by 41.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,603,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,646,000 after buying an additional 3,688,241 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of 89bio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,317,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 89bio by 9.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,722,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,975,000 after acquiring an additional 415,386 shares during the period. Finally, BVF Inc. IL raised its holdings in shares of 89bio by 119.2% during the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,047,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201,200 shares during the period.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

