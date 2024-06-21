8,882 Shares in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Purchased by Legacy Financial Group LLC

Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total value of $859,610.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,324,156.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Trading Up 0.1 %

WM traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $208.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,248,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,722,049. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.08. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.71 and a 52 week high of $214.54.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.23. Waste Management had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Waste Management from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $219.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.61.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

