8,619 Shares in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Bought by Legacy Financial Group LLC

Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 93,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 11,917 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 183,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,620,000 after buying an additional 6,917 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 505,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,491,000 after buying an additional 13,779 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 342,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,510,000 after buying an additional 3,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

KDP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.62.

KDP stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.38. 17,518,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,398,323. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.60 and its 200 day moving average is $32.03. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.66 and a twelve month high of $35.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $46.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.61.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.48%.

In other news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $273,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,597.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $273,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,597.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Roger Frederick Johnson sold 31,227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total value of $1,056,097.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,382,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,520 shares of company stock valued at $2,750,739 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

