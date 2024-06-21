785 Shares in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Acquired by Legacy Financial Strategies LLC

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 785 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 24.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,552 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 39.2% during the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 5,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter valued at $248,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 155.2% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 319 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 196,978 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,152,000 after acquiring an additional 40,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

In other news, CFO John M. Wall sold 21,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total transaction of $6,757,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,035 shares in the company, valued at $12,778,299. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO John M. Wall sold 21,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total transaction of $6,757,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,035 shares in the company, valued at $12,778,299. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.83, for a total value of $463,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,498,015.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,834 shares of company stock valued at $18,989,549 in the last three months. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CDNS traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $318.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,589,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,278. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.77 and a 12-month high of $328.99. The stock has a market cap of $86.74 billion, a PE ratio of 82.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $292.58 and its 200 day moving average is $291.67.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CDNS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $302.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.11.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

