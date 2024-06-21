6,811 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Purchased by Signal Advisors Wealth LLC

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 16,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance
Shares of VTIP traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.48. The company had a trading volume of 696,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,132. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $46.70 and a 1-year high of $48.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.81.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Announces Dividend
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Darden Stock Up After Q4 Earnings Beat, Cautious FY25 Outlook
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Celsius Stock: Why Piper Sandler Forecasts a 50% Surge
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Accenture’s Stock Earnings Reveal an AI-Powered Growth Strategy
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.