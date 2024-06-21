6,811 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Purchased by Signal Advisors Wealth LLC

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 16,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTIP traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.48. The company had a trading volume of 696,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,132. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $46.70 and a 1-year high of $48.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.81.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0267 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.