6,800 Shares in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Purchased by Polianta Ltd

Polianta Ltd bought a new position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,800 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Target by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 735 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Target by 8.0% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 38,036 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,206,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Target by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,045,897 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $115,645,000 after acquiring an additional 286,858 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Target in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,034,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,762,227 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $747,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Target from $209.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.61.

Target Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of TGT traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $143.39. 2,627,184 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,891,854. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.56. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $102.93 and a 1 year high of $181.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $24.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.52 billion. Target had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 49.38%.

About Target

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.