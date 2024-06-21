433,578 Shares in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) Bought by Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc.

Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 433,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,331,000. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF accounts for about 6.8% of Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 1.40% of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 171.2% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $155,000.

Shares of LRGF traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.69. The company had a trading volume of 21,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,343. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.02. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $41.38 and a 52 week high of $56.19.

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

