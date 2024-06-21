3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Cox Capital Mgt LLC

Cox Capital Mgt LLC lessened its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,702 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 536 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in 3M by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,033,679 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,590,533,000 after purchasing an additional 317,483 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in 3M by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,080,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,320,649,000 after buying an additional 43,732 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $502,585,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in 3M by 1,273.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,783,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $413,637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in 3M by 313.8% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,650,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $289,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE MMM traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.10. 1,734,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,532,527. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.30. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $106.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $56.50 billion, a PE ratio of -8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.96.

3M Cuts Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that 3M will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is -22.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.58.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MMM

About 3M

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.