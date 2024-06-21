2,565 Shares in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Purchased by EWG Elevate Inc.

EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,425,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,242,000. Gray Foundation purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,890,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 28,138.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 98,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,052,000 after acquiring an additional 98,203 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2,394.4% during the fourth quarter. Miller Investment Management LP now owns 90,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,243,000 after acquiring an additional 86,509 shares in the last quarter. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF stock traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $135.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,201,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,661,201. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $111.83 and a one year high of $141.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.21.

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

