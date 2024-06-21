2,483 Shares in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Purchased by EWG Elevate Inc.

EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XBI. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $396,844,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 103.3% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,771,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,318,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,456,000. Blackstone Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 674.8% in the fourth quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 337,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,093,000 after purchasing an additional 293,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBB Public Markets I LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 67.0% in the third quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC now owns 514,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,562,000 after purchasing an additional 206,337 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XBI stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $89.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,795,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,856,315. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.06 and a 200-day moving average of $90.17. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $63.80 and a twelve month high of $103.52.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

