13,699 Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:BMAR) Purchased by BCS Wealth Management

BCS Wealth Management purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:BMAR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000. BCS Wealth Management owned approximately 0.50% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 8,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 15,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 22.2% during the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 17,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 28,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 13,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 130,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,738,000 after acquiring an additional 39,555 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BMAR traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.09. 9,746 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.81. The stock has a market cap of $193.91 million, a P/E ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 0.64.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March (BMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

