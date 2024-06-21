1,356 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Purchased by Abacus Wealth Partners LLC

Abacus Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,927,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,733,000 after purchasing an additional 191,676 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,607,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,551,000 after buying an additional 95,988 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,168.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,715,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,184,000 after buying an additional 5,463,111 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,432,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,621,000 after buying an additional 224,843 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,284,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,954,000 after buying an additional 92,176 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $217.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 579,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,145. The business’s 50 day moving average is $219.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.11. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $229.54. The firm has a market cap of $53.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.