1,319 Shares in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Acquired by Signal Advisors Wealth LLC

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 732,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,948,000 after buying an additional 371,831 shares in the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,273,000. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. lifted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 358.4% during the fourth quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 318,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,718,000 after buying an additional 249,112 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 103.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 295,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,620,000 after buying an additional 150,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,189,000.
VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 2.8 %
NASDAQ:SMH traded down $7.84 on Thursday, reaching $268.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,046,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,208,375. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $136.10 and a 12-month high of $279.57. The firm has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $234.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.44.
VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile
The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.
