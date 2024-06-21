12,714 Shares in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Acquired by Legacy Financial Group LLC

Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 167.7% in the 4th quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,000.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

BATS NULV traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $37.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,264 shares. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $25.49 and a 1-year high of $30.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.70 and its 200 day moving average is $36.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.75.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

