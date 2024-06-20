Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Trading Down 1.7%

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $179.47 and last traded at $181.27. Approximately 737,450 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 2,243,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $184.38.

ZS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on Zscaler from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Zscaler from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Zscaler from $275.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zscaler currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.21.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -351.78 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $175.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.61.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Zscaler by 582.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 109.0% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

