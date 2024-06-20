Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $175.05 and last traded at $176.52. Approximately 552,148 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 2,243,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $179.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on ZS shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Zscaler from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Zscaler from $275.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Zscaler from $214.00 to $202.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zscaler has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.21.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zscaler

Zscaler Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zscaler

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.61. The stock has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -346.12 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Zscaler by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 117,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,240,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in Zscaler by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 17,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Zscaler in the third quarter valued at about $448,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 2.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.