Zalando (ETR:ZAL) Shares Down 0.2%

Zalando SE (ETR:ZAL – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €22.64 ($24.34) and last traded at €22.73 ($24.44). Approximately 1,417,310 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €22.77 ($24.48).

Zalando Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 51.66, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €24.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of €22.19.

About Zalando

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. The company operates through Fashion Store and Offprice segments. It provides shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns, as well as various payment options. The company also sells its products through Lounge by Zalando; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores.

