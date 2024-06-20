Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Stock Price Down 4%

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) shares fell 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.78 and last traded at $18.07. 124,601 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 640,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price target on Zai Lab from $123.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.57.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ZLAB

Zai Lab Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.16.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.38. Zai Lab had a negative return on equity of 40.21% and a negative net margin of 116.45%. The business had revenue of $87.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zai Lab Limited will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zai Lab news, insider Joshua L. Smiley sold 1,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $31,151.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,478.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Zai Lab news, insider Joshua L. Smiley sold 1,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $31,151.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,478.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Frazor Titus Edmondson III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $213,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,982.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,024 shares of company stock valued at $373,828. 5.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zai Lab

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the 1st quarter valued at about $334,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,428,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,924,000 after acquiring an additional 387,729 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,599,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,630,000 after acquiring an additional 108,991 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,684,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,061,000 after acquiring an additional 465,337 shares during the period. 41.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zai Lab

(Get Free Report)

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its commercial products include Zejula, an orally administered poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to kill tumor cells; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors, and VYVGART, a human IgG1 antibody fragment for myesthenia gravis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.