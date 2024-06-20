Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. to Issue Dividend of GBX 10.88 (LON:YNGA)

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 10.88 ($0.14) per share on Friday, August 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 4th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. Trading Down 2.2 %

YNGA stock traded down GBX 22 ($0.28) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 966 ($12.27). 162,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,104. Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. has a twelve month low of GBX 919.03 ($11.68) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,240 ($15.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.28, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 981.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,017.58. The stock has a market capitalization of £367.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,012.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($16.52) price objective on shares of Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Insider Transactions at Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C.

In other news, insider Steve Cooke bought 10,000 shares of Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 980 ($12.45) per share, with a total value of £98,000 ($124,523.51). Corporate insiders own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

About Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C.

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. engages in the operation and management of pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services. The company was founded in 1831 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

