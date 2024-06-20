Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.04

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.04 and last traded at C$1.05, with a volume of 44306 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.07.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on YGR. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Yangarra Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$2.00 to C$1.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, ATB Capital cut their price objective on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$2.00 to C$1.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 8th.

The company has a market cap of C$103.67 million, a PE ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.17.

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.09. Yangarra Resources had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company had revenue of C$40.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$36.10 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yangarra Resources Ltd. will post 0.6779661 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The company focuses on the Cardium in Central Alberta. It also focuses on the Western Canadian Sedimentary basin. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

