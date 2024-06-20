Wrapped Pulse Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $6.25 Million (WPLS)

Wrapped Pulse (WPLS) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 20th. In the last week, Wrapped Pulse has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar. Wrapped Pulse has a total market capitalization of $398.07 million and approximately $6.25 million worth of Wrapped Pulse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Pulse token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wrapped Pulse alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Wrapped Pulse Profile

Wrapped Pulse’s total supply is 8,581,982,682,431 tokens.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Pulse

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Pulse (WPLS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the PulseChain platform. Wrapped Pulse has a current supply of 8,583,685,038,964.584. The last known price of Wrapped Pulse is 0.00004572 USD and is down -0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 254 active market(s) with $1,430,319.71 traded over the last 24 hours.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Pulse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Pulse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Pulse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Pulse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Pulse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.