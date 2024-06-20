Woodstock Corp Sells 175 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Woodstock Corp decreased its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in 3M by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 16,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 5,561 shares during the last quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,373,000. MWA Asset Management bought a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,723,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $978,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in 3M by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MMM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $91.13 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.58.

3M Stock Up 0.5 %

MMM traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $101.23. 1,021,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,543,221. The stock has a market cap of $56.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $106.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.64.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.29. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that 3M will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

3M Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.01%.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

