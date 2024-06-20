Woodstock Corp Raises Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Woodstock Corp boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,570,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,192,724,000 after purchasing an additional 33,187 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 47,016.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,505,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $764,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,655 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,476,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $749,171,000 after acquiring an additional 22,417 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $485,301,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 611,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $310,486,000 after acquiring an additional 12,187 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of MDY traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $535.42. The stock had a trading volume of 258,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,578. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $424.22 and a 12-month high of $558.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $536.96 and its 200 day moving average is $523.35. The company has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.