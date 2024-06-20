Woodstock Corp Has $8.85 Million Stock Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Woodstock Corp boosted its holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in APA were worth $8,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in APA by 1.8% during the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,260,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,336,000 after buying an additional 22,719 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of APA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of APA by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of APA by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Investment Group LTD. increased its position in shares of APA by 8.3% during the first quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 15,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APA has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on APA from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of APA in a report on Friday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of APA in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of APA from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.52.

APA Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of APA traded up $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $28.19. 1,724,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,506,312. APA Co. has a 12 month low of $27.17 and a 12 month high of $46.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.04.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). APA had a net margin of 34.04% and a return on equity of 45.32%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

APA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. APA’s payout ratio is 11.19%.

APA Company Profile

(Free Report)

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

Featured Articles

