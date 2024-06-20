Woodstock Corp Grows Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Woodstock Corp raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,552,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,791,788,000 after purchasing an additional 88,472 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,422,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,077,491,000 after buying an additional 372,791 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,427,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,128,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,026 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,130,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,582,000 after acquiring an additional 352,841 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,530,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,031,832,000 after acquiring an additional 157,269 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $105.68. 762,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,844,891. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $87.32 and a 52-week high of $111.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.04 and a 200-day moving average of $106.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
