Woodstock Corp Boosts Stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Woodstock Corp increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) by 38.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RARE. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,118,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $196,923,000 after buying an additional 1,540,791 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 6,887,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $329,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,997 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,673,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $414,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,264 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth about $36,846,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 23.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,196,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,305,000 after purchasing an additional 419,900 shares in the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Trading Up 1.5 %
RARE stock traded up $0.58 on Thursday, hitting $38.00. The company had a trading volume of 183,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,343. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.52 and a 12-month high of $54.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.13.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 1,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $71,390.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,892.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 1,737 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $71,390.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,892.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 9,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $441,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,609,145. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,685 shares of company stock valued at $518,923. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.71.
About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.
